Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

ExxonMobil prolongs exclusive negotiations with Romgaz for Neptun Deep

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz announced the extension of the exclusivity agreement related to the negotiation of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania - the vehicle by which ExxonMobil group owns 50% in the Neptun Deep offshore natural gas perimeter in the Black Sea.

On October 5, Romgaz and ExxonMobil agreed to extend the exclusivity period from October 15 to November 15.

All other clauses of the Exclusivity Agreement remain unchanged.

On June 17, the parties signed an Exclusivity Agreement by which the seller has granted Romgaz an exclusivity right for four months until October 15, with respect to the negotiations for the acquisition of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania, a company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo soure: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

ExxonMobil prolongs exclusive negotiations with Romgaz for Neptun Deep

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz announced the extension of the exclusivity agreement related to the negotiation of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania - the vehicle by which ExxonMobil group owns 50% in the Neptun Deep offshore natural gas perimeter in the Black Sea.

On October 5, Romgaz and ExxonMobil agreed to extend the exclusivity period from October 15 to November 15.

All other clauses of the Exclusivity Agreement remain unchanged.

On June 17, the parties signed an Exclusivity Agreement by which the seller has granted Romgaz an exclusivity right for four months until October 15, with respect to the negotiations for the acquisition of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania, a company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo soure: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks