Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts

Bucharest City Hall announced extra bus services on June 12 and 13 for the Coldplay concerts at the National Arena. Thus, on the two days, two new lines will be set up and two others will operate with more buses to cut the waiting times for concertgoers.

Coldplay’s concerts in Bucharest are a highlight of the city’s cultural agenda this year. The two events broke all records, marking the fastest sell-out for a stadium show in the history of live music in Romania.

Thus, on June 12 and 13, new public transport services will be available in the time slots 16:00-20:30 and 22:45-00:30, the City Hall said.

One of them is the new line 700. Electric buses will run every 10 minutes between Unirii Square and the National Arena on the route Unirii Square-Unirii Blvd.-Alba Iulia Square-Decebal Blvd.-Mihai Bravu Road-Vatra Luminoasă street-Pierre de Coubertin Blvd.

The last departure from Unirii Square to the National Arena will be at 20:30, and the last departure from the National Arena to Unirii Square at 00:30.

The second new line is 87. Autonomous trolleybuses will run every 10 minutes (jointly with line 86) between Romană Square and the National Arena on the route Romană Square-Dacia Blvd.- Traian street-Iancu Cavaler de Flondor street-Pache Protopopescu Blvd.-Matei Voivod street-Vatra Luminoasă street-Pierre de Coubertin Blvd.

The last departure from Romană Square to the National Arena will be at 20:30, and from the National Arena to Romană Square at 00:30.

Extra trolleybuses will also be added to line 90, while more hybrid buses will run on the night lines N1 and N10.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)