2024 concerts in Romania: Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Massive Attack and more

The long-awaited Coldplay concerts are set to take place this summer in Bucharest, where Ed Sheeran returns with his Mathematics Tour. Massive Attack and Sam Smith are scheduled to perform at Electric Castle and Untold, while metal fans have several concert options to pick from. Below, we outline some of the artists and groups that have been announced so far.

Nikos Vertis

February 8, 9, 15

Fans of the singer can see him perform on two consecutive days in Bucharest, on February 8 and 9 at Sala Palatului, and on February 15 in Cluj at BT Arena.

Alphaville

February 11

The synth-pop band who rose to fame in the 1980s is bringing some of their best-known hits, which include Forever Young and Big in Japan, to the concert at Bucharest's Sala Palatului.

Plácido Domingo & Adela Zaharia

February 23, 26

The Spanish tenor performs alongside Operalia 2017 winner Adela Zaharia. Valahia Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Jordi Bernàcer. The Cluj-Napoca concert is scheduled for February 23 at BT Arena, the Bucharest one for February 26 at Sala Palatului.

Shimza, Gordo @ Massif

March 14 – March 17

The festival held in Poiana Brașov announced a lineup that includes Shimza, Gordo, Wilkinson Dub FX feat. Woodnote and Grigoré.

Lara Fabian

April 21, 23

The Belgian pop singer and songwriter is scheduled to deliver two concerts in the country: one in Bucharest at Sala Palatului on April 21 and the other in Cluj at BT Arena on April 23.

Pink Martini

April 23

The 'little orchestra' covering genres from pop to jazz and classical returns to Bucharest with China Forbes as vocalist. The concert takes place at Sala Palatului.

Ara Malikian

May 25

The Lebanese-born violinist's world tour has a stop in Bucharest for a concert at Sala Palatului.

Umberto Tozzi

May 29

The Italian artist brings his Gloria Forever Il Tour to Bucharest for a performance at Sala Palatului.

Bruce Dickinson

June 3

The lead singer of the legendary band Iron Maiden will perform at Arenele Romane in Bucharest as part of the promotional tour for the album The Mandrake Project, his first solo material in nearly 20 years.

Megadeth

June 10

The metal group performs in an open-air concert held at Romexpo in Bucharest.

Coldplay

June 12, 13

The British band, performing for the first time in the country, added a second concert in Romania after increased demand that saw tickets selling out in record time. Both concerts, part of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour, are held in Bucharest at Arena Națională.

Armin Van Buuren @Saga Festival

July 5 – July 7

The Dutch DJ headlines this year's edition of the Bucharest festival taking place at Romaero. The lineup announced so far includes Artbat, Dennis Lloyd, James Hype, Loreen, Nico Moreno, and Raye.

Kaz Hawkins, Shemekia Copeland, Anthony Gomes @ Open Air Blues Festival Brezoi

July 16 – July 21

The yearly event taking place in Brezoi, in Vâlcea county, announced the first names in its lineup, which includes, for the main stage, Kaz Hawkins, Mr. Sipp "The Mississippi Blues Child", Shemekia Copeland, Anthony Gomes, Selwyn Birchwood, DeWolff, Bywater Call, Dom Martin, Jonathon "Boogie" Long, The BluesBones, Nightlosers, Vasko The Patch, Ben Poole & Band with special guest Guy Smeets, and Annika Chambers-DesLauriers. More will be announced.

Massive Attack @ Electric Castle

July 17 - July 21

Massive Attack is among the first names announced for the tenth edition of the festival, which is taking place on the domain of Bánffy Castle, close to Cluj-Napoca. Queens of the Stone Age, Bring Me the Horizon, Chase & Status Live, and Nina Kraviz will also perform, as will Marc Rebillet, Bonobo, DJ Shadow, and Eats Everything, and Romanian names such as Subcarpați, Vița de Vie, Irina Rimes, and Coma.

Judas Priest @ Metalhead Meeting

July 17 - July 20

Judas Priest, Rotting Christ, Ihsahn, Tiamat, Jungle Rot, Anders Colsefni, and Kaosis are among the more than 30 names in the lineup of this year's Metalhead Meeting, which takes place at Romexpo's Central Pavilion in Bucharest.

Pendulum @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest

July 31 – August 4

The metal festival held in Râșnov announced a lineup that includes Pendulum, Hatebreed, Testament, Eluveitie, Lacuna Coil, The Exploited, Terror, 1000 Mods, Cynic and Left To Die, among others.

Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia @ Untold

August 8 - August 11

Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winner Sam Smith performs for the first time in Romania at Untold, the music festival held in Cluj-Napoca. Swedish House Mafia will also perform at the festival, which is set to announce more names.

Ed Sheeran

August 24

The English singer-songwriter returns to Romania for a concert at Bucharest's Arena Națională as part of his Mathematics Tour. Calum Scott is a special guest of the British musician, who previously performed in Romania in 2019 to promote his Divide album.

Haddaway, Culture Beat, No Mercy @Discoteca 90

September 20

Cluj-Napoca's BT Arena hosts this 90s nostalgia event that lines up Five, Haddaway, Captain Jack, Culture Beat, No Mercy, Alice DJ, Groove Coverage, A.S.I.A. and 3 Sud Est.

(Photo: Dwphotos | Dreamstime.com)

