Macro

Exports outperform imports in Romania for fourth consecutive month

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s exports of goods increased by 8% y/y to EUR 8.64bn in May, when they outperformed imports (+0.8% y/y) for the fourth consecutive month, according to the statistics office INS.

In January-May, Romania’s exports rose by 7.5% y/y – over 5pp faster than the imports (+2.1% y/y). The trade gap consequently narrowed by 13.4% y/y to EUR 11bn in the five-month period and by 20% y/y to €2.2bn in May.

The country’s trade deficit returned to nominal levels closer to the pre-war period while the overall prices remained high – meaning that the actual volume of trade shrank, which is not surprising given the subdued economic activity.

In contrast, private consumption remains strong, which is consistent with the net imports of consumer goods remaining high: food imports increased by 2o.4% y/y while the exports decreased by 5.3% y/y, resulting in a significant deficit of some €1.65bn. The bulk of the deficit, some EUR 5.2bn in January-May, comes from the chemical industry, though.

In absolute terms (volume), the country’s foreign trade – both exports and imports – is losing momentum, according to Q1 GDP data released last week: exports contracted by 2.3% y/y and imports by 0.3% y/y. For the period, expressed in euros, the exports/imports increased by 8.4% y/y and 4.8%, respectively. 

Compared to the period’s GDP, the exports also decreased – to 34.3% in Q1 this year, down from 37.6% in the same period of 2022, to the lowest level in the past five years. The imports also dropped to 44.4% of GDP in Q1, down from 49.9% in the same period last year. 

(Photo: Andreykuzmin/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

Exports outperform imports in Romania for fourth consecutive month

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s exports of goods increased by 8% y/y to EUR 8.64bn in May, when they outperformed imports (+0.8% y/y) for the fourth consecutive month, according to the statistics office INS.

In January-May, Romania’s exports rose by 7.5% y/y – over 5pp faster than the imports (+2.1% y/y). The trade gap consequently narrowed by 13.4% y/y to EUR 11bn in the five-month period and by 20% y/y to €2.2bn in May.

The country’s trade deficit returned to nominal levels closer to the pre-war period while the overall prices remained high – meaning that the actual volume of trade shrank, which is not surprising given the subdued economic activity.

In contrast, private consumption remains strong, which is consistent with the net imports of consumer goods remaining high: food imports increased by 2o.4% y/y while the exports decreased by 5.3% y/y, resulting in a significant deficit of some €1.65bn. The bulk of the deficit, some EUR 5.2bn in January-May, comes from the chemical industry, though.

In absolute terms (volume), the country’s foreign trade – both exports and imports – is losing momentum, according to Q1 GDP data released last week: exports contracted by 2.3% y/y and imports by 0.3% y/y. For the period, expressed in euros, the exports/imports increased by 8.4% y/y and 4.8%, respectively. 

Compared to the period’s GDP, the exports also decreased – to 34.3% in Q1 this year, down from 37.6% in the same period of 2022, to the lowest level in the past five years. The imports also dropped to 44.4% of GDP in Q1, down from 49.9% in the same period last year. 

(Photo: Andreykuzmin/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania