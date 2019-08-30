One dead, three injured after explosion at prefabricated blocks factory in Bucharest

A woman lost her life and three people suffered severe burns after an explosion at a prefabricated blocks factory in Western Bucharest on Friday morning, August 30, the Emergency Situations Department – ISU Bucharest-Ilfov announced.

One of the three injured had burns on 90% of his body and was taken to the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, the head of the Emergency Situations Department Raed Arafat said, according to Mediafax.

According to ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, the explosion occurred at a piece of equipment and was not followed by a fire.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos)