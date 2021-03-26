Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Expert: Romania’s natural gas consumption to rise by 50% within ten years

26 March 2021
Romania's natural gas consumption may increase by 50% in 2020-2030 if the authorities plan to replace coal with natural gas in the energy basket, according to estimates voiced by Dumitru Chisalita - the president of the Smart Energy Association.

Under the baseline scenario sketched by the authorities, Romania will retrofit its coal-fired power plants to burn natural gas and will connect another 1.8 million households to the natural gas network.

National gas transport system operator Transgaz estimates that Romania's gas consumption, which is currently 11-12 billion cubic meters per year, could increase even more - by 8 billion cubic meters. Some 4.4 billion cubic meters would be generated by connecting the population to the gas grid and the rest from commissioning new cogeneration capacities.

Under this scenario, the natural gas projects in the Black Sea must go in a straight line, or Romania will become dependent on gas imports from Russia, Chisalita concluded, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Romania became the second-largest gas producer in the European Union after the United Kingdom left the bloc. Romania has proven natural gas reserves of 100 billion cubic meters, and most of its natural gas resources are located in Transylvania, with a share of about 75%. In the Black Sea, estimates point to a reserve of up to 200 billion cubic meters.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
