eXp Realty launches operations in Romania amid global expansion

eXp Realty, a leading independent real estate brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), has officially entered the Romanian market as part of its ongoing global expansion. The company also launched in Turkey, Peru, Japan, Ecuador, and South Korea in 2025.

The company reported third-quarter sales volume of USD 54.1 billion and revenues of USD 1.3 billion, both up 7% year-on-year.

“What we’re seeing worldwide is clear: agents are tired of being treated like employees in someone else’s business,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp Realty International. “They want models that empower them, not limit them. eXp gives them a different path - to move faster, earn more, and build success on their own terms, without borders, from day one.”

The company said Romania offers strong potential, with high ambition among real estate professionals but an industry still catching up to modern standards. eXp aims not to compete with traditional models, “but to replace them with a smart, future-ready infrastructure.”

“I’m proud to bring eXp to Romania at a moment when our market is hungry for innovation, new opportunities, and real change,” said Andrei Marinescu, the newly appointed Country Leader.

Marinescu brings nearly 20 years of experience in the local real estate sector and previously expanded REMAX Magnum from one office to eight locations with more than 170 agents and over EUR 110 million in annual sales.

(Photo source: Napong Rattanaraktiya/Dreamstime.com)