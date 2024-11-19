Exorigo-Upos aims to open an innovation hub in Bucharest to develop and test new technologies for the Romanian e-commerce market

News from Companies

Exorigo-Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector, is preparing to take its presence in Romania to the next level by establishing an innovation hub in Bucharest. The new center will focus on developing and testing cutting-edge technologies tailored to the Romanian market, in line with the company’s long-term strategic goals for the region.

„We have several exciting projects and partnerships on the horizon in Romania. One of our key initiatives is a partnership with a significant Romanian retail chain to roll out our AI-powered inventory management system across their stores. This project aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding our presence in the retail sector by providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. Additionally, we plan to establish a local innovation hub in Bucharest, focusing on developing and testing new technologies tailored to the Romanian market. This aligns with our goal of making Romania a central hub for our operations in Eastern Europe”, stated Marek Nowakowski, General Manager Exorigo-Upos România.

Exorigo-Upos has seen steady growth in Romania in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers has been the rapid digital transformation of the retail and e-commerce sectors, creating a strong demand for the company's technological solutions. Additionally, the increasing appetite for innovation among Romanian businesses has aligned well with Exorigo-Upos' expertise.

“Romania’s strategic location in Eastern Europe and its growing economy have made it an attractive market for us. Over the past three years, our revenue in Romania increased by 25%, reflecting the market’s potential,” said Marek Nowakowski.

Opportunities and challenges in the Romanian market

Compared to other European markets where Exorigo-Upos operates, Romania presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges. While Western European markets tend to have more developed digital infrastructures, Romania is still undergoing rapid development, offering substantial growth opportunities but also posing challenges related to infrastructure and regulation.

“The businesses in Romania are highly adaptable and eager to embrace new technologies, which is a big advantage,” added the general manager. “However, we’ve faced challenges such as the disparity in technological readiness across different regions, requiring us to tailor our solutions accordingly.”

Technological innovation at the core

Exorigo-Upos is known for its focus on innovation, and the company has introduced several advanced technological solutions in Romania. One standout offering is its cloud-based omnichannel platform, which integrates online and offline retail operations, helping businesses seamlessly manage inventory, sales, and customer engagement across multiple channels. Additionally, the company has rolled out an AI-driven customer analytics tool that enables retailers to personalize their offerings, leading to a 20% increase in customer satisfaction among Romanian clients.

Supporting digital transformation in Romania

As the demand for digital transformation continues to grow, Exorigo-Upos has been instrumental in helping Romanian businesses adapt to new technological trends, particularly in retail and e-commerce. The company provides comprehensive solutions that cover the latest technologies, alongside the necessary training and support to ensure successful implementation. Over the past year, Exorigo-Upos has assisted more than 100 Romanian businesses in launching or upgrading their e-commerce platforms, resulting in a 30% average increase in online sales for these companies.

Promoting sustainability through technology

Sustainability is an integral part of Exorigo-Upos' approach, with its technological solutions designed to help businesses reduce their environmental footprint while optimizing efficiency. For instance, their digital signage solutions eliminate the need for printed materials, reducing waste by 40%, while their energy management systems for retail outlets enable businesses to monitor and reduce energy consumption by up to 15%.

Exciting new projects and partnerships in Romania

Looking ahead, Exorigo-Upos has several major projects and partnerships lined up in Romania. Among them is a collaboration with a leading Romanian retail chain to implement an AI-powered inventory management system. This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the retail sector by delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The most exciting development, however, is the company’s plan to establish a local innovation hub in Bucharest. This facility will be dedicated to developing and testing new technologies for the Romanian market, making Romania a central hub for Exorigo-Upos' operations in Eastern Europe.

Future prospects for the Romanian market

Exorigo-Upos has ambitious plans for the Romanian market over the next five years. As the country’s digital retail and e-commerce sectors continue to evolve, the company expects a surge in demand for advanced technological solutions to support this transformation. “We aim to double our market share in Romania by 2029,” said Marek. “We will continue to invest in local talent and infrastructure, expand our service offerings, and deepen our partnerships with Romanian businesses to deliver innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions.”

With its new innovation hub in Bucharest and a clear commitment to driving digital transformation in Romania, Exorigo-Upos is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of the country's e-commerce and retail landscape.