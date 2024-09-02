Exim Banca Românească launches ABC account with a customized card for children

News from Companies

Exim Banca Românească is launching the ABC service package, which allows any child aged between 6 and 14 to have a free bank account in local currency (RON) and a MasterCard Standard START card in their name. This tool can be used by parents both to encourage financial independence in children and to manage money responsibly.

The ABC current account is opened in the name of the parent or guardian, without requiring an initial minimum amount, and can be used for receiving and depositing funds in RON, including scholarships or other school benefits. There are zero costs for account administration, payments to merchants, or ATM withdrawals, while the parent has full control over the child's expenses, with the ability to monitor transactions and set personalized limits for the child's card.

To open the account, only the child's birth certificate and the identity document of one parent (or specific documents in the case of a guardian) are required.

The MasterCard Standard START card will be issued in the child's name and can be enrolled in Google Pay and Apple Pay digital wallets, allowing safe payments via mobile phone. For the safety of children, payments for certain activities, such as gambling, cryptocurrency trading, or websites with adult content, are restricted.

Along with the launch of this service package, Exim Banca Românească will also run an educational campaign titled "It’s cool to have your own card, but it’s even cooler to know about your money." The campaign will take the form of a financial knowledge quiz, with correct answers rewarded by the bank and Mastercard.

Exim Banca Românească is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranking among the top 10 largest credit institutions by assets. The bank offers its individual and corporate clients a wide range of quality products and services tailored to their needs. Exim Banca Românească operates a national distribution network of 83 branches and 26 Business Centers, the latter being exclusively dedicated to companies, which allows it to stay close to its retail and corporate clientele and implement various Romanian and European development programs. Beyond the specific components of a universal bank, Exim Banca Românească continues to operate in the segment of state guarantees and insurance, in accordance with its mandate from the Romanian state.

__

*This is a Press release.