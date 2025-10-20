Exim Banca Românească intensifies dialogue with the business environment for the development of tailored financial solutions

News from Companies

Exim Banca Românească will organize, in the coming period, a series of meetings with representatives of the business communities in the main economic centres of the country, an initiative that is part of the Bank’s strategic endeavour to strengthen the partnership with the business environment and to gather relevant market perspectives, to underpin the development of financial solutions tailored to the real needs of companies and the economic context.

“We aim to be an active and relevant partner for Romanian companies, and direct dialogue with entrepreneurs and managers from various industries is essential to understand the challenges they face and to build together effective and sustainable financial solutions,” said Cătălin Pârvu, Executive Vice President of Exim Banca Românească, at the first meeting held today in Timișoara, attended by around 80 representatives of companies in the region.

Cătălin Pârvu reaffirmed Exim Banca Românească’s commitment to support the development of the business environment through competitive financial products and a proactive approach, highlighting the current portfolio of products and services dedicated to the corporate segment, with an emphasis on supporting investments, increasing competitiveness and facilitating access to financing. At the same time, he underlined the Bank’s willingness to contribute actively, both financially and through advisory, to the sustainable development of communities, through sustainable financing intended for projects that reduce the carbon footprint and promote social responsibility.

The Exim Banca Românească official emphasized that, following the recent increase of the capital, by 1,25 billion lei, the Bank will strengthen its operational capacity and will intensify the support granted to Romanian companies in implementing the strategiceva projects, actively contributing to stimulating the development of the business environment.

After Timișoara, the series of meetings with representatives of the business communities will continue this year with new sessions organized in Constanța, Brașov, Iași and Craiova.

Exim Banca Românească is one of the top banks in Romania, with 100% Romanian shareholding. Its financial products are available on favourable terms for all types of commercial companies – from SMEs and micro-enterprises to large companies – whether they carry out international transactions or address the domestic market.

Through the 26 Business Centres, the Bank provides companies with a competitive portfolio of treasury, cash management, trade finance and factoring solutions, thus completing the financing and guarantee offer.

At the same time, Exim Banca Românească offers products with a European financial component, by participating in development programmes in collaboration with institutions such as the European Investment Bank – which facilitates access for SMEs and corporate companies to financing for investment projects – or the European Investment Fund, through which loans for investments or working capital can be accessed, with FEI Guarantee.

Also in collaboration with FEI and the European Commission, the Bank offers insurance of up to 95% for export credits to Ukraine – a strategic opportunity for Romanian companies that want to expand their sales markets, guarantees of up to 95% for loans intended for exports to Ukraine – a strategic opportunity for Romanian companies interested in expanding their sales markets.

*This is a press release.