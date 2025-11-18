Events

Photo-documentary exhibition dedicated to William Blake arrives in Craiova this month

18 November 2025

An exhibition dedicated to the work of William Blake will open at the “Alexandru and Aristia Aman” Dolj County Library in Craiova between November 28 and December 12. Titled William Blake’s Painting in the Light of Sahaja Yoga, the photo-documentary display is curated by Carol and Luis Garrido (UK), whose 14 years of research led to the 2018 discovery of Blake’s actual burial site, according to the organizers. 

The exhibition is presented in Romanian and was made possible with the support of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, founder of Sahaja Yoga and a promoter of Blake’s art.

The opening event will take place on November 28 at 17:00, coinciding with William Blake’s birthday. Admission is free.

Guests include soprano Cleopatra David, pianist Cosmin Pătrana, and a video message from London by Luis Garrido. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

