Exhibition dedicated to famous Romanian sculptor opens at Bucharest museum

by Irina Marica
The Ex-Libris Brancusi exhibition, which brings together the works of over 200 graphic artists, painters, sculptors and ceramists was inaugurated at the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest on Monday, February 19.

The exhibition is dedicated to famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, marking his 142nd anniversary.

The artists whose works are exhibited at the Cotroceni Museum are from countries such as Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia, and Turkey. The exhibition will stay open until March 13, according to local Agerpres.

(photo source: Muzeul National Cotroceni on Facebook)

