Exclusively in the Portfolio of North Bucharest Investments: Primes Lake Collection

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) proudly announces the exclusive addition of Primes Lake Collection to its portfolio. A limited collection of eight boutique apartments, located on the shores of Floreasca Lake, each occupying an entire private floor – an architectural concept unique to Bucharest. Every apartment offers an exceptional level of privacy and exclusivity, standing as a statement of refinement and urban independence.

Each residence is offering a rare combination of architectural refinement, and panoramic lake views, making Primes Lake Collection a truly distinctive address in North Bucharest.

The development features three- to five-room apartments, penthouses, and residences with private gardens, ranging from 180 to 700 sqm. With direct access to a private pontoon, two Japanese gardens designed for relaxation, and an architectural concept that integrates seamlessly with nature, the project sets a new benchmark for refined urban living.

Residents will enjoy indoor pool and spa facilities, wellness and fitness areas, relaxation spaces, and a private winery, all curated for a balanced and sophisticated lifestyle.

“Primes Lake Collection is more than a residential project – it is an investment in enduring value and uniqueness. With its privileged location on the shores of Floreasca Lake and timeless architectural vision, this development is designed to preserve its relevance and appeal over time. As the premium real estate market in North Bucharest becomes increasingly competitive, Primes Lake Collection stands out through secure yields and long-term value stability, offering investors a solid opportunity and residents an authentic experience of contemporary refinement,” said representatives of North Bucharest Investments.

By adding Primes Lake Collection to its portfolio, North Bucharest Investments strengthens its position as a strategic partner for projects that set the new standard in Romania’s premium residential market. This selective approach reflects NBI commitment to quality, long-term partnerships, and investments with sustainable value over time.

More details: https://www.northbucharestinvestments.ro/ro/complex/primes-lake

About North Bucharest Investments

Founded in 2022, North Bucharest Investments has rapidly established itself as the leader in real estate investments in Northern Bucharest, becoming a benchmark for professionalism, performance, and trust. With over 200 employees, three sales offices, and a new modern operational headquarters, the company provides secure, sustainable, and high-yield investment solutions, tailored to meet the most demanding expectations of investors and partners. NBI redefines excellence in investment consulting and management, offering an integrated approach built on expertise, transparency, and measurable results.

Recognized and multiple-award-winning for innovation and outstanding performance, NBI builds long-term partnerships and generates sustainable value for clients and investors, strengthening its position as a strategic player in the northern Bucharest market.

*This is a press release.