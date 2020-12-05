Romanian online electro-IT retailer expands warehouses capacity by 40%

Romanian electro-IT retailer evoMag announced that it would expand the capacity of its warehouses by 40%, in response to the market expansion estimated at 25% in the year-to-date period.

The retailer says that its sales rose by 35% over the past couple of months. Out of the total orders in April, 40% came from first-time customers of the retailer.

The number of natural persons buying from the evoMag online store has driven the increase.

The conversion rate (the number of deals per number of visits) increased by 30%-40% to 1.5%.

The customers preferred paying online by card (60%), said evoMag CEO Mihai Patrascu.

He also explained that, in general, customers look for experienced suppliers, with strong brands in the market, and choose the most known.

