Every Can Counts chooses Zacke PR as its implementation partner in Romania

Every Can Counts, a global initiative dedicated to promoting the recycling of aluminium drink cans, announces its partnership with Zacke PR for the implementation of its communication campaign in Romania. The agency will coordinate communication and PR activities to raise consumer awareness and support the adoption of sustainable behaviour, in line with the Every Can Counts mission.

Zacke PR, an agency known for its approach blending creativity with market insights, will implement an integrated strategy to engage urban communities, increase the campaign’s visibility, and bring recycling into a relevant and contemporary dialogue. Through awareness initiatives, content marketing, and creative partnerships with artists and brands sharing a similar vision, the campaign aims to transform the act of recycling an aluminium can into a natural, accessible, and cool habit.

“Every Can Counts is more than just a behaviour-change campaign – it’s a movement underpinning a societal change towards a true circular economy. We wanted a partner who understands this and can translate our message into a language suited for a younger audience. Zacke PR convinced us with their combination of strategic rigour and applied creativity, which can take the sustainability conversation where it truly matters – into people’s everyday lives,” said David Van Heuverswyn, Director of Every Can Counts Global.

“We are excited to be part of a project that inspires and mobilizes. Every Can Counts is an example of an initiative with global DNA but real potential for local relevance. We aim to turn recycling from a niche topic into a lifestyle statement, leveraging local insights and collaborations with media, individuals, event organisers and brands that can authentically open the conversation with the wider public while improving can recycling rate and supporting the Deposit Return System in Romania,” said Anca Popa, PR Director at Zacke PR.

In Romania, the Every Can Counts initiative is supported by CANPACK, a major aluminium drink can manufacturer and European Aluminium’s Packaging Group, which represents the four main aluminium can sheet suppliers in Europe. The actions aim to drive a behavioural change in the public towards sorting and recycling aluminium drink cans with a vision to achieve 80% recycling rate globally by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

Every Can Counts is a global awareness campaign active in 21countries worldwide, among which 18 countries in Europe and a presence in the USA, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. The campaign reaches millions of consumers annually through awareness efforts, educational initiatives, and creative activations in public spaces, festivals, and digital environments.

About Every Can Counts (ECC)

Established in 2009 in the United Kingdom, Every Can Counts is the leading programme promoting the recycling of drink cans across Europe and beyond. It aims to inspire, encourage, and empower consumers to make a difference by recycling their drink cans wherever they are – at home, at the office, or on the go, from parks, festivals, and sporting events to schools and universities. Today, the initiative is present in 18 European countries, Brazil, the UAE, and the United States.

About Zacke PR

Zacke PR is a boutique public relations agency specializing in developing personalized, data-driven communication strategies to enhance brand visibility and recognition in the market. With 12 years of presence in the Romanian market, Zacke PR has built expertise in fields such as eCommerce, HR, retail & FMCG, tech, real estate, and medical, serving both B2C and B2B approaches. The agency launches strategic communication and PR campaigns for brands such as Adobe Romania, Libris.ro, City Grill Group, Bringo, Workspace Studio, Floria.ro, Complice.ro, MerchantPro, Diviodent, Niavis, Inter Computer Romania, and many others.

*This is a Press release.