EVERGENT Investments reports a net result of RON 263.66 mln in 2024, up 29% compared to 2023, and a total EVER share return of 22.94%, significantly exceeding BET-TR’s 16.15%

EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, reports a net result of RON 263.66 million for the year 2024, representing a 29% year-over-year increase, surpassing the budgeted level by 175%.

The net result is the company’s main performance indicator and consists of net profit and net gains from the sale of financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) reflected in the retained earnings.

EVERGENT Investments continues to strengthen the investors’ confidence by achieving a total EVER share return of 22.94%, significantly outperforming the benchmark index BET-TR of 16.5%. Despite the complex economic and political environment at the end of 2024, the company recorded total assets of RON 3.39 billion, up 15% compared to December 31, 2023.

“Our company achieved robust growth in its key financial indicators in 2024 and showed the efficiency of its investment strategy, continuing to create value for shareholders. We have actively managed the EVERGENT portfolio through dynamic reallocations and the consolidation of strategic positions. Amid the volatility of 2025, we will develop a strategic direction by designing multiple scenarios to sustain the company’s upward trend”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

EVERGENT Investments allocated RON 81.67 million to the 2024 dividend fund, from the 2023 result. The share price dividend yield was 7.09%, calculated at ex-date.

About EVERGENT Investments

With over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, EVERGENT Investments is a trailblazer, contributing to the development of the community of which it is a part. By implementing a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in real estate, technology, and agribusiness.

Through its predictable dividend policy and buyback programs, the company provides its shareholders with both short-term profits and long-term perspectives for increasing the value of their assets. Over the past 15 years, the company has paid over RON 1 billion in dividends and the value of assets under management surpassed the significant threshold of 650 million euros.

