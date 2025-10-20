EVA Bucharest: The Virtual Reality arenas that can build real connections between colleagues

Partner Content

In a world where remote, hybrid, or flexible work has become the norm, connections between colleagues outside the office are more important than ever. Recent studies show that these bonds boost performance, engagement, and employee loyalty, and companies that understand this are increasingly investing in shared experiences. It’s not just about fun; it’s an essential part of organizational culture, directly influencing productivity and employee well-being.

A relevant example comes from an area that, at first glance, might seem reserved for gaming enthusiasts: EVA’s virtual reality arenas, two immersive arenas opened this summer in northern Bucharest. The EVA experience demonstrates that gaming is not only about individual entertainment or player-versus-player competition, but also a fertile ground for companies that want to bring their employees together in informal contexts, from training sessions and team-building activities to simple moments of relaxation. The experience is unlike any traditional activity: no more keyboards and mice, but teams literally stepping into an arena with their VR headsets and controllers, moving physically across the map, communicating, collaborating, and developing coordination skills in a setting that is both competitive and fun.

The relevance of such activities for employees' well-being is backed by recent research. In 2025, several studies showed that employees who have opportunities to interact outside their daily routines are more likely to remain motivated and productive over the long term. Moreover, research on competitive team dynamics published on arXiv - “What Drives Team Success? Large-Scale Evidence on the Role of the Team Player Effect” - demonstrates that familiarity among team members and strong social skills consistently improve results, even when the tasks are highly technical. In other words, it’s not just technical expertise that matters, but the way people collaborate.

In Bucharest, following its launch in June, EVA has already hosted numerous corporate team-building events on weekdays, a sign that the concept is quickly gaining traction in the business environment. Unlike escape rooms, paintball, or other traditional activities Romanians have tried over the years, the unique VR experience offered by EVA, with its location and games, has the advantage of being scalable and adaptable, allowing both small team sessions and larger events for entire departments. The games are designed specifically to emphasize strategy and collaboration, and the diversity of modes, from competitive matches to survival scenarios, creates opportunities for every participant to showcase their skills and discover new roles within the team. The experience is open and accessible to a wide range of ages, with typical participants being between 16 and 65 years old, making it an inclusive activity for all generations.

The EVA VR space in Bucharest is impressive: two arenas of 500 square meters each, state-of-the-art VR equipment, and maps that turn every session into a fully immersive adventure. Visitors at Biharia Street 67 can step into After-H: Battle Arena, a team-based competitive shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world, designed to allow free movement across vast playing surfaces. Here, players can test their abilities in four intense modes - Domination, Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All, and Skirmish - that challenge both team strategy and individual reflexes. Alternatively, they can try Moon of the Dead, a cooperative survival experience that pits them against relentless waves of zombies. Both titles are built to combine adrenaline with collaboration, making them practical exercises in leadership, adaptability, and real-time communication for companies.

Another advantage is flexibility. EVA offers companies the option to rent the entire location or just part of it, during the day or evening, with full support from the team to ensure a seamless experience. Dedicated areas are also available for workshops or presentations, allowing these activities to be integrated with moments of entertainment and turning a simple break from the office into a complex event.

EVA is about more than competition. The atmosphere surrounding the arenas is designed to enhance the overall experience: visitors can relax at the Cyberbar or in lounge areas, enjoy a meal at the themed restaurant, and watch live gameplay unfold on large screens.

The emotional impact is equally powerful. Many participants share that once they stepped into the arena, even the most hesitant were so captivated they didn’t want to leave. Team spirit, laughter, and camaraderie turn a game session into an authentic exercise in cohesion. And the complete setting, from immersive games to the bar and restaurant, makes the event memorable, a place where people enjoy themselves together and look forward to coming back.

For employers, the benefits are clear. A few 30-minute matches in an EVA arena can reveal a team’s strengths and weaknesses more effectively than a full day of theoretical training. At the same time, VR events create opportunities for internal networking and encourage collaboration between employees and departments, in contexts that might not otherwise exist.

Ultimately, the experience proves that virtual reality can build real connections. EVA is not just a gaming arena but a space where organizational culture grows stronger, teams become more united, and shared experiences translate into competitive advantages for business.

