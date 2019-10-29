Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 13:08
Business
Eurowings to introduce Bucharest – Stuttgart connection
29 October 2019
Low-cost air carrier Eurowings, part of the Luftansa Group, will launch a flight connecting Stuttgart to Bucharest beginning next year, Profit.ro reported.

The flight, which sells at prices starting at EUR 40, will be available beginning May 21, 2020. Three weekly flights between the two cities will be available.

Also in May, Eurowings will operate new flights from its Stuttgart base to Greece and Jersey Island.

In Romania, Eurowings flies out of Bucharest, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara.

Eurowings was established in November 1996. Starting 2015, it offers low cost flights for over 130 destinations, including intercontinental flights.

Eurowings launches flights on Timisoara-Stuttgart route

(Photo: Eurowings Facebook Page)

[email protected]

