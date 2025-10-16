Energy

Danish Eurowind targets 1 GW in wind farms and BESS in Romania by 2030

16 October 2025

The Danish company Eurowind, which has been present on the Romanian market for 14 years, will develop large-scale wind, photovoltaic, and battery projects in Romania. 

The target is 1,000 MW installed by 2030, and a third of the group's investments are allocated to Romania, according to Economica.net.

"The goal is to have 1 GW of operational capacity in Romania by 2030, in solar, wind, and storage. We have allocated an investment budget of about one billion euros per year, in all the markets in which we operate, and 30% of the investments will go to Romania," said Jens Rasmussen, CEO of Eurowind Energy, in a discussion with Romanian journalists at the company's headquarters in Hobro, Denmark.

"Our desire is that, in the end, we will be able to deliver green energy as close to the grid profile as possible, and we can get closer to this goal by combining wind with solar and batteries," he added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurowind Energy)

