Only 6.5% of Romanians buy books

The number of Romanians who buy at least one book per year is under 1.3 million, namely 6.5% of the total population, according to Eurostat data quoted by the Association of Editors in Romania.

Romania thus has the smallest book market in the European Union in terms of value and number of readers, according to the association, Profit.ro reported.

Not even students and teachers don’t seem interested in reading, according to the editors’ representatives. The market for school books is estimated at EUR 30 million per year, of which the autumn months account for EUR 20 million.

The traditional book market in Romania amounts to EUR 60 million per year.

Bulgaria, with a population three times lower than Romania, has book sales of EUR 60 million per year while Slovenia, which has 2 million inhabitants, has a book market of EUR 75 million.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

