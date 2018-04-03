European Union Youth Orchestra performs in Bucharest

The European Union Youth Orchestra (EUYO) will perform in Bucharest on April 15, at the Romanian Athenaeum.

The concert is part of the anniversary tour Capital Sounds, which takes place in the EU’s 28 member states. It is occasioned by the 40 year anniversary since the orchestra’s establishment.

The EUYO will perform alongside pianist Alexandra Dariescu, and will be conducted by Vasili Petrenko. The program includes the Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra by Serghei Rahmanino and Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov’s Scheherazade suite.

The AdMusicam ensemble will perform in the opening of the concert.

Tickets are available here.

(Photo: EUYO – The European Union Youth Orchestra Facebook Page)

[email protected]