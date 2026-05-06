European Social-Democratic group PES signals support for Romania’s PSD amid government dismissal

The Party of European Socialists (or PES) signaled its support for the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the “swift formation of a pro-European government with renewed leadership” after PSD brought down the Liberal-led Ilie Bolojan government on Tuesday, May 5.

In a press release, the European Social-Democrats said that “Romania needs clarity, stability and leadership that delivers for its citizens.”

According to the political family, “a fully operational government is essential to secure European funding, ensure institutional continuity, protect jobs, safeguard social cohesion, and respond to ongoing cost-of-living pressures.” Moreover, PES stressed that the next government must prioritize social fairness, public investments, and social protection.

“Romania needs a government that delivers stability and real improvements in people’s lives. This is not just about political agreements; it is about protecting citizens from economic uncertainty, strengthening social fairness, and restoring trust in democratic institutions. Social democrats stand ready to support a path forward that puts people first,” said PES Secretary General Giacomo Filibeck.

The Romanian government, headed by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan, collapsed after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Tuesday, May 5. The motion, backed by PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians, garnered 281 votes in favor, well above the 233 required.

Before exiting the centrist governing coalition, PSD repeatedly clashed with the Liberal prime minister over fiscal measures and ultimately withdrew its support for the PM.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu also mentioned that PSD has “diluted its left-wing identity” by backing a prime minister who favors cutting public expenses.

A popular regional leader before taking on the premiership, Bolojan used his political capital to pass a series of tax hikes, including VAT and local taxes, to tackle a 8.65% deficit in 2024 reached during the mandate of PSD prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Party of European Socialists on Facebook)