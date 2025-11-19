European Commission funds four electrification projects developed by Romanian companies with EUR 29.3 mln

The European Commission announced earlier this week that it has selected four electrification projects developed by Romanian companies to receive funding of EUR 29.33 million from the Connecting Europe Facility fund.

The CEF funding round involves a total of over EUR 600 million in EU grants, which will support 70 projects aimed at electrifying and decarbonizing road, maritime, inland waterway, and air transport along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in 24 member states.

The first of the four recipients of funding in Romania is the operator of the Constanța South Container Terminal (CSCT), a subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates logistics company DP World. The company will receive a recommended CEF funding of EUR 19.82 million for a project involving the implementation of onshore power supply infrastructure in the port of Constanța.

The project includes “electrical infrastructure for 29 container blocks, HUB recharging infrastructure for electric terminal trucks, OPS system 2 transformers, 2 cold ironing devices of 5 MVA each and 10 electric terminal trucks,” according to a Commission document detailing the selected projects.

DP World won a concession contract in 2003 for operating the container terminal in the southern port of Constanța. In 2019, the concession contract was extended by 30 years.

Another company, Smart Business & Technologies Solutions, will receive a recommended CEF funding of EUR 4.08 million for a project aimed at installing 76 direct current charging points, including 60 units of 350 kW each for heavy-duty vehicles (HDV) and 16 units of 150 kW each, in 32 strategic locations in Romania.

PPC Blue Romania, a unit of the Greek utilities company Public Power Corporation (PPC), also aims to install 98 charging points with a minimum power of 150 kW each for light-duty vehicles (LDV) and 8 charging points with a minimum power of 350 kW for HDV in 34 locations in Romania and Greece, as part of a project that will receive a recommended CEF funding of EUR 3.42 million.

At the same time, a project with a recommended CEF funding of 2.01 million euros, coordinated by Rompetrol Financial Group, aims to install 37 charging points of 150 kW each for LDV and 15 charging points of 350 kW each for HDV along the TEN-T network in Romania, in 22 identified locations.

(Photo source: Cineberg ug | Dreamstime.com)