Europe Now, a new festival taking place in the capital, will bring to Bucharest musicians from all over Europe and the Republic of Moldova to perform “on a message of unity and collaboration without boundaries.”

The festival takes place in Bucharest between February 21 and February 25. It will include two pop-up concerts, two chamber music concerts and a symphonic chamber concert.

The Europe Now Chamber Orchestra, which gathers 45 musicians from 11 European countries, will perform at this first edition of the event.

The closing concert is set for February 25, at Sala Radio. This will be conducted by Peter Stark, a conductor of the European Union Youth Orchestra (EUYO). Cellist Alban Gerhardt, a founder of Musicians 4 United Europe and a guest-soloist of the Berliner Philharmoniker, will be the soloist at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of Sala Radio and at bilete.ro.

[email protected]