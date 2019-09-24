World Bank lends Romania EUR 500 mln for healthcare programs

Romania has signed a EUR 500 million loan agreement with the World Bank to “increase the citizens’ access to primary medical care services and promote preventive health services in less developed areas,” the Government announced.

The program covers three main areas, the Government explained. It is meant to improve primary healthcare services for residents insufficiently covered and expand the basic medical services package for uninsured, vulnerable individuals.

It will also switch the focus from a medical system centered on the hospital to an efficient, primary health care assistance through the diversification of primary healthcare services package and the improvement of the payment system, according to a press release from the Government.

At the same time, a minimis aid scheme will be implemented for family medical practices, while “an increased efficiency of expenses in healthcare through tackling critical cost-related aspects” is also foreseen.

The agreement was signed by finance minister Eugen Teodorovici and Tatiana Proskuryakova, country manager World Bank for Romania and Hungary. It was signed during the visit prime minister Viorica Dăncilă undertook in the United States.

(Photo: Pixabay)

