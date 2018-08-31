EUR 170 mln development project for Transilvania Airport in central Romania

Mures County Council approved on Thursday, August 30, a long-term development project for the Transilvania Airport in Targu Mures, central Romania, valued at RON 787 million (some EUR 170 million).

The authorities aim to implement more than 20 objectives in the next 50 years based on this project, local Economica.net reported.

Mures County Council president Peter Ferenc and the director of the Transilvania Airport’s Board Peti Andras recently presented a pre-feasibility study on the development of the airport’s infrastructure, which represents the technical basis of the 50-year strategy. This strategy is aimed at increasing the airport’s operational and processing capabilities and the passengers’ satisfaction, while focusing on the development of new facilities and new services offered to the airport’s customers.

Four feasibility studies are to be drawn up in the coming period based on this document, which will target the expansion of the runway from 2,000 to 2,200 m, the extension of the aircraft parking platform, the expansion of the passenger terminal, as well the creation of new infrastructure.

Romania’s Govt. approves new EUR 1 bln terminal at the Henri Coanda Airport

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul Transilvania)