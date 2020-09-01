Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:21
Business
Leading global credit insurance agency expects economic slowdown in RO
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Early indicators point to a slowdown of the Romanian economy in the next quarters, according to Euler Hermes, the global leader in commercial credit insurance and a recognized specialist in collateral and debt collection, which carried a study about Romania’s country risk.

The consultancy firm outlines that the country's output in the important automotive sector has been shrinking since June 2019.

It also expects the new government that took office in November 2019 to rein in fiscal spending, at least to some extent, which will also curb growth.

Overall, against the backdrop of declining global demand, ongoing trade tensions and much reduced growth in the Eurozone – Romania's top export destination – Euler Hermes forecasts full-year GDP growth to come in at +4.2% in 2019 and to slow down to +2.8% in 2020.

A more sudden drop in economic growth, which is not Euler Hermes’ central scenario, could take place against the background of the rising twin deficits, expansionary fiscal policy, elevated inflation and the weakening global economic outlook.

While not being the central scenario, it cannot be ruled out entirely that a shift in investor sentiment, a considerable decrease in export demand, as well as domestic policy shocks, could at some point result in capital outflows and cause a sudden stop to economic growth, the debt collection agency commented.

The odds for such a scenario depend on the Government’s steps to improve investor confidence, it concluded.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:21
Business
Leading global credit insurance agency expects economic slowdown in RO
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Early indicators point to a slowdown of the Romanian economy in the next quarters, according to Euler Hermes, the global leader in commercial credit insurance and a recognized specialist in collateral and debt collection, which carried a study about Romania’s country risk.

The consultancy firm outlines that the country's output in the important automotive sector has been shrinking since June 2019.

It also expects the new government that took office in November 2019 to rein in fiscal spending, at least to some extent, which will also curb growth.

Overall, against the backdrop of declining global demand, ongoing trade tensions and much reduced growth in the Eurozone – Romania's top export destination – Euler Hermes forecasts full-year GDP growth to come in at +4.2% in 2019 and to slow down to +2.8% in 2020.

A more sudden drop in economic growth, which is not Euler Hermes’ central scenario, could take place against the background of the rising twin deficits, expansionary fiscal policy, elevated inflation and the weakening global economic outlook.

While not being the central scenario, it cannot be ruled out entirely that a shift in investor sentiment, a considerable decrease in export demand, as well as domestic policy shocks, could at some point result in capital outflows and cause a sudden stop to economic growth, the debt collection agency commented.

The odds for such a scenario depend on the Government’s steps to improve investor confidence, it concluded.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe
07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40