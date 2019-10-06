Romania's Govt. considers nominating EU Commissioner for Transport

Romania considers nominating incumbent finance minister Eugen Teodororvici as European Commissioner for Transport, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting the list of nominations sent by Romania’s Government to the European Commission.

Teodorovici is also considered as a replacement for deputy prime minister Ana Birchall, after president Klaus Iohannis rejected Titus Corlatean for the same position.

“The name of Eugen Teodorovici was circulated for the post of deputy prime minister, after Iohannis refused Corlatean,” social-democratic sources told Mediafax.

According to the sources, the finance minister is also the first proposal to take over the post of European Commissioner for Transport. “Dăncilă has already asked in Brussels, without prior consultation, the portfolios in the following order: Transport, Energy, Enlargement and Digital Economy. For Transports, she would nominate Eugen Teodorovici, for Energy Dan Nica, for Enlargement Mircea Geoana, for Digital Economy Dan Nica. However, other options are possible," the same sources added.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)