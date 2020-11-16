Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 07:58
Business

Erste revises 2021-2022 forecast for Romania's economy to reflect slower recovery

16 November 2020
Austrian group Erste Bank, which owns Romania's second-biggest lender BCR, estimates a slower recovery of the Romanian economy.

Erste's analysts have revised the forecast for Romania's GDP growth in 2021 downwards.

Admitting that the economy performed below expectations in Q3, Erste's analysts maintained the -4.7% forecast for this year while factoring their expectations for a slower recovery in the next year's projections. Namely, they cut the forecast for next year to 2.7% from 3.9%, while increasing the growth forecast for 2022 from 3.7% to 4.5%.

"Economic developments in the third quarter were below our expectations of -4.9% year-on-year and Reuters/Bloomberg's median forecast of -4.4% / -4% per year. We believe that agricultural production below expectations is to blame for our forecast error," Erste's analysts said in a note, Profit.ro reported.

According to them, the new restrictions imposed to contain the new COVID-19 wave are reflected in a worsening outlook for the last quarter of 2020 compared to the initial scenario. However, the last quarter will not change the outlook for the full year, so the group's forecast for Romania's 2020 economic contraction (-4.7%) remains in line with previous estimates.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 15:39
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
Normal
