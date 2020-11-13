Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 15:39
Business

Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.6% in the third quarter (Q3) of this year compared to the previous quarter (Q2), according to seasonally adjusted data reported by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Friday, November 13. The recovery is slower than expected after the 12.2% plunge recorded in Q2 versus Q1, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Finance minister Florin Citu took the opportunity to brag about the "V-shaped" economic recovery. "I said from the first moment that the economy would recover starting the third quarter and now the data confirms it. Romania avoids the technical recession in 2020 as we promised," Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, financial analysts are not equally optimistic. "The flash estimate of third-quarter GDP (3Q20) showed a 5.6% expansion versus the previous quarter, below the 7.2% that the market was expecting. We maintain our 2020 GDP growth forecast at -5.5% and revise next year's growth from 5.2% to 4.1%," ING Bank analysts wrote in a note.

Romania's economy declined by 6% in the third quarter, compared to the same quarter of 2019, after a 10.3% yoy drop in Q2, the INS data also show. The evolution in Q3 is worse than the consensus market expectations (-4.4%) and ING's forecast (-4%).

"As mentioned in our previous GDP note, the long-awaited V-shaped growth pattern will look a lot flatter than hoped for, meaning that the recovery path will be slower and longer-lasting," the ING research team pointed out. The bank's analysts also point out that the local economy should advance by 1% in the fourth quarter (Q4) compared to Q3 to meet the forecast for the full year, namely a -5.5% GDP contraction.

"

According to INS data, in the first nine months of this year, Romania's GDP declined by 5.1% in gross terms and 4.6% in seasonally adjusted terms versus the same period of 2019. The INS mentioned that the flash and provisional estimates could suffer some significant adjustments given the difficulties in data collection due to the pandemic. More detailed data on the Q3 economic growth will come on December 8.

"For 2021, we revise our GDP growth forecast to 4.1% from 5.2%. This is driven by the lower than initially estimated carryover effect (lower growth in the fourth quarter) and the new wave of restrictive measures imposed throughout Europe, which will likely dent external demand as many EU economies are expecting an economic contraction in the fourth quarter," the ING analysts concluded.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ID 198777407 ©  | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Macro
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 09:24
02 November 2020
Business
PM Orban: Romania’s economy among the least hurt in Europe
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 15:39
Business

Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.6% in the third quarter (Q3) of this year compared to the previous quarter (Q2), according to seasonally adjusted data reported by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Friday, November 13. The recovery is slower than expected after the 12.2% plunge recorded in Q2 versus Q1, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Finance minister Florin Citu took the opportunity to brag about the "V-shaped" economic recovery. "I said from the first moment that the economy would recover starting the third quarter and now the data confirms it. Romania avoids the technical recession in 2020 as we promised," Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, financial analysts are not equally optimistic. "The flash estimate of third-quarter GDP (3Q20) showed a 5.6% expansion versus the previous quarter, below the 7.2% that the market was expecting. We maintain our 2020 GDP growth forecast at -5.5% and revise next year's growth from 5.2% to 4.1%," ING Bank analysts wrote in a note.

Romania's economy declined by 6% in the third quarter, compared to the same quarter of 2019, after a 10.3% yoy drop in Q2, the INS data also show. The evolution in Q3 is worse than the consensus market expectations (-4.4%) and ING's forecast (-4%).

"As mentioned in our previous GDP note, the long-awaited V-shaped growth pattern will look a lot flatter than hoped for, meaning that the recovery path will be slower and longer-lasting," the ING research team pointed out. The bank's analysts also point out that the local economy should advance by 1% in the fourth quarter (Q4) compared to Q3 to meet the forecast for the full year, namely a -5.5% GDP contraction.

"

According to INS data, in the first nine months of this year, Romania's GDP declined by 5.1% in gross terms and 4.6% in seasonally adjusted terms versus the same period of 2019. The INS mentioned that the flash and provisional estimates could suffer some significant adjustments given the difficulties in data collection due to the pandemic. More detailed data on the Q3 economic growth will come on December 8.

"For 2021, we revise our GDP growth forecast to 4.1% from 5.2%. This is driven by the lower than initially estimated carryover effect (lower growth in the fourth quarter) and the new wave of restrictive measures imposed throughout Europe, which will likely dent external demand as many EU economies are expecting an economic contraction in the fourth quarter," the ING analysts concluded.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ID 198777407 ©  | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Macro
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 09:24
02 November 2020
Business
PM Orban: Romania’s economy among the least hurt in Europe
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday