Erste refinances entire Romanian portfolio of Belgian real estate investor Mitiska

Mitiska REIM, a leading specialist investor in European retail parks and convenience centers, has secured a EUR 123 million senior debt facility from Erste Group Bank AG to refinance its entire retail park portfolio in Romania.

The company manages one of the largest retail real estate portfolios in the country, including 24 shopping centers with a total area of 132,000 sqm.

Local law firm PeliPartners assisted the group in obtaining funding. Mitiska REIM will use the funds to complete a new retail park in Baia Mare, expand its centers in Tulcea, Slatina, and Medias, and provide liquidity to the shareholders who supported the portfolio development, the group said.

"We are glad to have the PeliPartners team with us in this complex refinancing transaction. Their experience in LMA (loan market association) credit documentation, real estate law, and due diligence analysis has helped us to progress in the transaction quickly and easily," said Tomas Cifra, Investment Director for Central and Eastern Europe at Mitiska REIM.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

