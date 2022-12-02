Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Erste sees 30% growth potential for shares of Romanian cargo river transport company TTS

02 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian financial group Erste, which operates BCR group in Romania, maintained its "buy" recommendation for the shares of river transporter Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS) and indicated a price target of RON 14.35, according to the latest analysis report of the group.

The target was updated from RON 13.67, the new value implying a yield of 30% in relation to the current trading price of the share.

The 9-month results of TTS show the impact of the company's remarkably flexible approach to an environment marked by logistic chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and severe drought in the region, the report reads. TTS posted 9M22 financial results showing significant increases in the top and bottom lines, together with a dramatic improvement in profitability.

The company's 9-month revenues increased by 47% YoY and 77% compared to the first nine months of 2020. At the same time, its net profit increased by 138% compared to January-September 2021 and 282% versus the same period in 2020.

EBITDA evolution was similar, as it doubled versus the previous year and jumped by 156% versus 2020.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Erste sees 30% growth potential for shares of Romanian cargo river transport company TTS

02 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian financial group Erste, which operates BCR group in Romania, maintained its "buy" recommendation for the shares of river transporter Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS) and indicated a price target of RON 14.35, according to the latest analysis report of the group.

The target was updated from RON 13.67, the new value implying a yield of 30% in relation to the current trading price of the share.

The 9-month results of TTS show the impact of the company's remarkably flexible approach to an environment marked by logistic chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and severe drought in the region, the report reads. TTS posted 9M22 financial results showing significant increases in the top and bottom lines, together with a dramatic improvement in profitability.

The company's 9-month revenues increased by 47% YoY and 77% compared to the first nine months of 2020. At the same time, its net profit increased by 138% compared to January-September 2021 and 282% versus the same period in 2020.

EBITDA evolution was similar, as it doubled versus the previous year and jumped by 156% versus 2020.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced