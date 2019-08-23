German manager leaves E.On Romania helm after 15 years

Frank Hajdinjak, the German executive who has been managing utility group E.On’s operations in Romania in the last 15 years, has decided to leave the company.

He will be replaced by Manfred Paach, previously CFO of E.Dis, a subsidiary of E.On. The change will become effective on September 30, the group announced in a press release.

Frank Hajdinjak came to Romania in 2004 and was part of the team responsible with the takeover of gas distribution and supply company Distrigaz Nord. In 2008, he was named CEO of E.On Romania. From this position, he coordinated the transformation of the group’s local companies and the creation of gas and power distribution company Delgaz Grid and gas and electricity supply company E.On Energie Romania, the first integrated gas and power companies on the local market. The two companies serve some 3.1 million clients.

“Coming to Romania has been the best decision of my career so far. There have been 15 years full of challenges, during which we have managed together with our Romanian colleagues to transform the former state companies into competitive companies, client oriented, ready for the new world of energy,” Frank Hajdinjak said.

“I could say, after so many years in Romania, that I am also mostly Romanian,” he added.

E.On Romania’s deputy general manager Dan Morari will also leave the group at the end of September and will be replaced by Catalin Iordache.

