Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 08:29
Business
E.On’s charging station network in Romania reaches 11 units
05 August 2019
The so-called “electric highway” developed by German utility group E.ON and Hungarian oil company MOL in Romania has reached 11 charging stations.

Last month, E.On opened three new such rapid charging stations for electric vehicles in the cities of Sovata, Gheorgheni, and Bacău. By the end of 2020, the number will reach 40, the company announced on Friday.  

The initiative is part of the NEXT-E project, co-financed by European funds, through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, through which E.ON Energie Romania set out to install a total of 19 units, and Mol pledged to install 21 more.

“The usage of the already operational stations show us that we are moving in the right direction by offering our customers a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vehicles,” said Dan Morari, general manager of E.ON Energie Romania.

The three new stations opened in Sovata, Gheorgheni (both located in MOL Romania locations) and in Bacău add to the eight ones already commissioned, by E.ON, in the localities of Iasi, Târgu Frumos and Cristeşti (Iasi county), Tashca, Piatra Neamţ and Roman (Neamţ county), Suceava, and Adjud (Vrancea county).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

