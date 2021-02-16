Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 12:38
Covid-19: UK updates entry requirements

16 February 2021
The UK authorities have updated the entry requirements for those who travel to England, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

Starting February 15, those who need to self-isolate will also have to undertake two Covid-19 tests on their second and eighth day from arrival.

The travelers will undertake the costs of the testing. They need to register for the tests before travel. More details are available here.

If one of the two tests is positive, the isolation period will be extended by another ten days from the moment of testing.

All the other requirements concerning entry into England remain in place, MAE said. As such, all those who arrive in England need to fill in a Passenger Locator Form before or upon arrival, show a negative Covid-19 test carried out at most 72 hours before travel, and self-isolate for ten days at the address stated in the Passenger Locator Form.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

