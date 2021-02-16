Covid-19: UK updates entry requirements

The UK authorities have updated the entry requirements for those who travel to England, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

Starting February 15, those who need to self-isolate will also have to undertake two Covid-19 tests on their second and eighth day from arrival.

The travelers will undertake the costs of the testing. They need to register for the tests before travel. More details are available here.

If one of the two tests is positive, the isolation period will be extended by another ten days from the moment of testing.

All the other requirements concerning entry into England remain in place, MAE said. As such, all those who arrive in England need to fill in a Passenger Locator Form before or upon arrival, show a negative Covid-19 test carried out at most 72 hours before travel, and self-isolate for ten days at the address stated in the Passenger Locator Form.

