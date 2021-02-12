Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:12
Social

Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

12 February 2021
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, February 11, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.”  

Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before entry into Romania are still required to quarantine for 10 days, according to the CNSU decision quoted by News.ro. Meanwhile, those who don’t have such a test have to quarantine for 14 days. 

Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are required to present at the entry into the country a certificate of a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, taken no later than 72 hours before coming to Romania, and quarantine at home or another declared location for a period of 14 days. 

The full CNSU decision, in Romanian, is available here.

The new travel “yellow list,” which is valid starting February 15, includes 67 states and regions, up from 65 previously. Among them, Spain, the US, the UK, Seychelles, France, Argentina, Germany, and Maldive. 

The updated list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

