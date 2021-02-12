Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, February 11, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.”

Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before entry into Romania are still required to quarantine for 10 days, according to the CNSU decision quoted by News.ro. Meanwhile, those who don’t have such a test have to quarantine for 14 days.

Travelers arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are required to present at the entry into the country a certificate of a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, taken no later than 72 hours before coming to Romania, and quarantine at home or another declared location for a period of 14 days.

The full CNSU decision, in Romanian, is available here.

The new travel “yellow list,” which is valid starting February 15, includes 67 states and regions, up from 65 previously. Among them, Spain, the US, the UK, Seychelles, France, Argentina, Germany, and Maldive.

The updated list is available here.

