Energy

Turkish Entek enters Romanian renewable energy market with EUR 33 mn acquisition

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Entek Elektrik Üretimi (Entek Electric Production), a company active in the energy sector part of the Turkish group Koç, acquired two Romanian companies that are in the process of obtaining the rights for the development of a 214.26 MWdc (171-182 MWac) photovoltaic project.

The price is approximately EUR 32.9 million, subject to adjustments in the completion phase.

The seller is the British company Econergy International.

The transaction marks Entek's entry into the Romanian energy market.

The operation concerned the takeover of the Romanian companies Eco Sun Niclești, which holds authorizations, some of which are in the process of being obtained, for a 214.26 MWdc solar power plant under development, and Euromec-Ciocanari, which owns the land on which it will be developed the project, from

Econergy International Limited. Entek focuses on investing in next-generation energy technologies as well as renewable energy sources and is 99.23% owned by the Turkish energy company Tupras Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri.

(Photo: Deyangeorgiev/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

Turkish Entek enters Romanian renewable energy market with EUR 33 mn acquisition

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Entek Elektrik Üretimi (Entek Electric Production), a company active in the energy sector part of the Turkish group Koç, acquired two Romanian companies that are in the process of obtaining the rights for the development of a 214.26 MWdc (171-182 MWac) photovoltaic project.

The price is approximately EUR 32.9 million, subject to adjustments in the completion phase.

The seller is the British company Econergy International.

The transaction marks Entek's entry into the Romanian energy market.

The operation concerned the takeover of the Romanian companies Eco Sun Niclești, which holds authorizations, some of which are in the process of being obtained, for a 214.26 MWdc solar power plant under development, and Euromec-Ciocanari, which owns the land on which it will be developed the project, from

Econergy International Limited. Entek focuses on investing in next-generation energy technologies as well as renewable energy sources and is 99.23% owned by the Turkish energy company Tupras Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri.

(Photo: Deyangeorgiev/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team