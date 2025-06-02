Business

Network of ENT clinics expands with multidisciplinary unit in Bucharest

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The network of clinics founded by Dr. Daniela Ionescu will open its fourth unit, the Suvenir Clinic, a multidisciplinary center specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory problems.

The clinic, set to open in September of this year in Bucharest, adds to a network that already includes units in Brașov and Constanța. The total investment in the new clinic exceeds EUR 1.5 million, the company said.

Among the specialties offered at the Bucharest clinic will be allergology, somnology, cardiology, pediatrics, pulmonology, and family medicine.

For 2025, the network estimates consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4 million, double the amount recorded in the previous year. The total number of employees is expected to increase from 50 to more than 70, in line with operational expansion and the recruitment of new medical specialists and partners.

In the next stage of development, the network aims to attract physician entrepreneurs and investment funds to accelerate the scaling of a sustainable, digitized, and rapid intervention-oriented, non-hospitalization medical business model, it said. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Network of ENT clinics expands with multidisciplinary unit in Bucharest

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The network of clinics founded by Dr. Daniela Ionescu will open its fourth unit, the Suvenir Clinic, a multidisciplinary center specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory problems.

The clinic, set to open in September of this year in Bucharest, adds to a network that already includes units in Brașov and Constanța. The total investment in the new clinic exceeds EUR 1.5 million, the company said.

Among the specialties offered at the Bucharest clinic will be allergology, somnology, cardiology, pediatrics, pulmonology, and family medicine.

For 2025, the network estimates consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4 million, double the amount recorded in the previous year. The total number of employees is expected to increase from 50 to more than 70, in line with operational expansion and the recruitment of new medical specialists and partners.

In the next stage of development, the network aims to attract physician entrepreneurs and investment funds to accelerate the scaling of a sustainable, digitized, and rapid intervention-oriented, non-hospitalization medical business model, it said. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2025
Society
Romanian government approves RON 300 mln aid package for Praid Salt Mine disaster
03 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan reaffirms Romania's support for Ukraine during B9 summit
03 June 2025
Energy
Romania begins work on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at Cernavodă nuclear power plant
02 June 2025
Culture
Southern Romania: Building where Nicolae Ceaușescu was executed turned into military museum
02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion
02 June 2025
Transport
Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead
02 June 2025
Events
Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania risks losing over 40% of Resilience Facility money