Network of ENT clinics expands with multidisciplinary unit in Bucharest

The network of clinics founded by Dr. Daniela Ionescu will open its fourth unit, the Suvenir Clinic, a multidisciplinary center specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory problems.

The clinic, set to open in September of this year in Bucharest, adds to a network that already includes units in Brașov and Constanța. The total investment in the new clinic exceeds EUR 1.5 million, the company said.

Among the specialties offered at the Bucharest clinic will be allergology, somnology, cardiology, pediatrics, pulmonology, and family medicine.

For 2025, the network estimates consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4 million, double the amount recorded in the previous year. The total number of employees is expected to increase from 50 to more than 70, in line with operational expansion and the recruitment of new medical specialists and partners.

In the next stage of development, the network aims to attract physician entrepreneurs and investment funds to accelerate the scaling of a sustainable, digitized, and rapid intervention-oriented, non-hospitalization medical business model, it said.

(Photo: the company)

