Culture

Engraving created by Francisco Goya and gifted to Romania’s Nicolae Ceaușescu to be auctioned

03 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Auction house Artmark announced a major auction for this winter featuring an engraving created by Francisco Goya, the most important Spanish artist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Romania's late communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu received this gift from King Juan Carlos I as a gesture of diplomacy.

The engraving entitled “The Engagement – Capricho no. 57,” is part of the “Los Caprichos” (“The Caprices”) series. It was a personal gift received by communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu from the King of Spain, Juan Carlos I of Bourbon, around the years 1979–80.

Following the 1989 revolution, the engraving was transferred to the administration of the National Museum of Art of Romania. It was returned to the heiress, Zoia Ceaușescu, in 2012.

Another Eastern European leader, Josip Broz Tito, the former president of Yugoslavia, also received copies of the “Caprices” series from Enrique Galvan, president of the Spanish Socialist Party. The artworks are now held at the Museum of Yugoslavia in Belgrade. 

The engraving auctioned by Artmark has a starting price of EUR 8,000. According to the auction house, “similar Goya works have been sold for tens of thousands of euros.” The auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16.

In the same Artmark auction, collectors also have access to works of Romanian art, such as a classic nude signed by Nicolae Grigorescu titled “At the Spring” and painted around the 1860s, with a starting price of EUR 50,000, as well as a painting signed by Nicolae Vermont, “Young Enescu in Recital” (1927), with a starting price of EUR 5,000. 

In total, Artmark’s winter auction features 195 pieces by Nicolae Tonitza, Theodor Aman, Camil Ressu, Ștefan Luchian, Octav Băncilă, Samuel Mützner, Theodor Pallady, Ion Țuculescu, Corneliu Baba, Constantin Piliuță, Ștefan Câlția, Felix Aftene, and Adrian Ghenie.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release) 

Normal
Culture

Engraving created by Francisco Goya and gifted to Romania’s Nicolae Ceaușescu to be auctioned

03 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Auction house Artmark announced a major auction for this winter featuring an engraving created by Francisco Goya, the most important Spanish artist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Romania's late communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu received this gift from King Juan Carlos I as a gesture of diplomacy.

The engraving entitled “The Engagement – Capricho no. 57,” is part of the “Los Caprichos” (“The Caprices”) series. It was a personal gift received by communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu from the King of Spain, Juan Carlos I of Bourbon, around the years 1979–80.

Following the 1989 revolution, the engraving was transferred to the administration of the National Museum of Art of Romania. It was returned to the heiress, Zoia Ceaușescu, in 2012.

Another Eastern European leader, Josip Broz Tito, the former president of Yugoslavia, also received copies of the “Caprices” series from Enrique Galvan, president of the Spanish Socialist Party. The artworks are now held at the Museum of Yugoslavia in Belgrade. 

The engraving auctioned by Artmark has a starting price of EUR 8,000. According to the auction house, “similar Goya works have been sold for tens of thousands of euros.” The auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16.

In the same Artmark auction, collectors also have access to works of Romanian art, such as a classic nude signed by Nicolae Grigorescu titled “At the Spring” and painted around the 1860s, with a starting price of EUR 50,000, as well as a painting signed by Nicolae Vermont, “Young Enescu in Recital” (1927), with a starting price of EUR 5,000. 

In total, Artmark’s winter auction features 195 pieces by Nicolae Tonitza, Theodor Aman, Camil Ressu, Ștefan Luchian, Octav Băncilă, Samuel Mützner, Theodor Pallady, Ion Țuculescu, Corneliu Baba, Constantin Piliuță, Ștefan Câlția, Felix Aftene, and Adrian Ghenie.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release) 

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right opposition readies no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan government
03 December 2025
Real Estate
Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex
03 December 2025
Administration
Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties
03 December 2025
Events
Marilyn Manson to perform at Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest in 2026
03 December 2025
Politics
Romania’s government advances law on magistrates’ pensions in Parliament
03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian PM travels to Vienna for talks on energy cooperation, stronger bilateral ties
02 December 2025
Environment
Water reserves in Romania decreasing at alarming rates, report shows
02 December 2025
People
British teenager goes missing while hiking in Romania