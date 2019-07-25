Engie seeks to lease 400 workers in Romania for five years

Engie Româna, the company grouping one of the two largest gas distributors and suppliers in Romania, has published in the electronic procurement system a notice for the recruitment of a maximum of 378 employees through a personnel leasing agency.

The company will not hire these people with indefinite employment contracts. The people will actually not be employed by the French group but leased from a personnel leasing agency over a period of five years, and not necessarily all of them will work for Engie during the whole 5-year period. The total value of the contract is estimated at RON 156.4 million (EUR 33 mln).

The company seeks to hire workers (electricians, plumbers, HVAC experts, unskilled workers, meter readers), execution personnel, customer advice in physical or telephone reception, as well as other positions related to the activities carried out by the purchaser. “Depending on business needs, the specifications for the provision of temporary employees will be announced to the personnel agency,” Engie's specifications say.

