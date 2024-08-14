Culture

Bucharest events: Immersive production focuses on George Enescu's Romanian Poem

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The immersive video project George Enescu – Poema Română: Immersive Experience will be presented on August 19 at the Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA) in Bucharest.

The project is part of a series of productions that Artexim, the organizer of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, has planned to mark the 143th anniversary of the Romanian composer’s birth.

Four successive screenings have been scheduled - at 5:00 PM, 5:35 PM, 6:10 PM, and 6:45 PM. Admission is free, based on a ticket reservation at Eventim.ro.

Enescu (1881-1955) was 16 and a half years old in 1897, when he composed Poema Română, his first work to which he assigned an opus number.

Poema Română op. 1 ends with an orchestral version of the Royal Anthem composed by Eduard Hübsch, which became the national anthem for almost seven decades from the moment it was first officially played in 1884. From 1947, with the establishment of Communism, until the 1989 Revolution, Poema Română could no longer be performed. It was reintroduced into the repertoire by conductor Horia Andreescu, 31 years ago, at the Romanian Athenaeum, the organizers of the project explain.

The immersive video project was created by Les Ateliers Nomad.

The 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival is set to take place between August 24 and September 21, 2025. The festival will cover, in addition to its six traditional concert series, this new series dedicated to artistic interdisciplinary, the organizers have said.

This year, Bucharest hosts the George Enescu International Competition. Held between August 31 and September 27, it covers sections on cello, violin, piano, and composition. Lithuanian cellist David Geringas, violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky, cellist Valentin Răduțiu, and pianist Lukas Geniušas are among the musicians scheduled to perform at the event.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Bucharest events: Immersive production focuses on George Enescu's Romanian Poem

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The immersive video project George Enescu – Poema Română: Immersive Experience will be presented on August 19 at the Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA) in Bucharest.

The project is part of a series of productions that Artexim, the organizer of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, has planned to mark the 143th anniversary of the Romanian composer’s birth.

Four successive screenings have been scheduled - at 5:00 PM, 5:35 PM, 6:10 PM, and 6:45 PM. Admission is free, based on a ticket reservation at Eventim.ro.

Enescu (1881-1955) was 16 and a half years old in 1897, when he composed Poema Română, his first work to which he assigned an opus number.

Poema Română op. 1 ends with an orchestral version of the Royal Anthem composed by Eduard Hübsch, which became the national anthem for almost seven decades from the moment it was first officially played in 1884. From 1947, with the establishment of Communism, until the 1989 Revolution, Poema Română could no longer be performed. It was reintroduced into the repertoire by conductor Horia Andreescu, 31 years ago, at the Romanian Athenaeum, the organizers of the project explain.

The immersive video project was created by Les Ateliers Nomad.

The 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival is set to take place between August 24 and September 21, 2025. The festival will cover, in addition to its six traditional concert series, this new series dedicated to artistic interdisciplinary, the organizers have said.

This year, Bucharest hosts the George Enescu International Competition. Held between August 31 and September 27, it covers sections on cello, violin, piano, and composition. Lithuanian cellist David Geringas, violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky, cellist Valentin Răduțiu, and pianist Lukas Geniušas are among the musicians scheduled to perform at the event.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln