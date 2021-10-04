Bucharest concerts: George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2021-2022 season

George Enescu Philharmonic is scheduled to open its 2021-2022 season with two concerts on October 7 and October 8 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

British conductor Leo Hussain, a principal guest conductor of the Bucharest-based philharmonic starting this season, will lead the orchestra in a program presenting Ola Gjeilo’s Serenity and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. They will perform alongside soprano Diana Ţugui, mezzo-soprano Aura Twarowska, tenor Daniel Magdal, baritone Ionuţ Pascu, and the choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic.

The Athenaeum hall will open at 50% of capacity.

Tickets, priced RON 100 and RON 110, are available at the philharmonic’s ticket office or on its website.

