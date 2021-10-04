Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 14:23
Culture

Bucharest concerts: George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2021-2022 season

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

George Enescu Philharmonic is scheduled to open its 2021-2022 season with two concerts on October 7 and October 8 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

British conductor Leo Hussain, a principal guest conductor of the Bucharest-based philharmonic starting this season, will lead the orchestra in a program presenting Ola Gjeilo’s Serenity and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. They will perform alongside soprano Diana Ţugui, mezzo-soprano Aura Twarowska, tenor Daniel Magdal, baritone Ionuţ Pascu, and the choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic. 

The Athenaeum hall will open at 50% of capacity.

Tickets, priced RON 100 and RON 110, are available at the philharmonic’s ticket office or on its website.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 14:23
Culture

Bucharest concerts: George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2021-2022 season

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

George Enescu Philharmonic is scheduled to open its 2021-2022 season with two concerts on October 7 and October 8 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

British conductor Leo Hussain, a principal guest conductor of the Bucharest-based philharmonic starting this season, will lead the orchestra in a program presenting Ola Gjeilo’s Serenity and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. They will perform alongside soprano Diana Ţugui, mezzo-soprano Aura Twarowska, tenor Daniel Magdal, baritone Ionuţ Pascu, and the choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic. 

The Athenaeum hall will open at 50% of capacity.

Tickets, priced RON 100 and RON 110, are available at the philharmonic’s ticket office or on its website.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks