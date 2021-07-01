George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest streams New Year’s concert online

The George Enescu Philharmonic will stream its New Year’s concert online on Thursday, January 7, starting at 19:00.

The concert, conducted by Italian David Crescenzi, will be streamed from the Grand Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum.

The program of the concert, held without an audience, includes Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville Overture, the Waltz of the Flowers from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dances No. 3,5,6, and the Emperor Waltz, Auf der Jagd Polka, Tritsch-Tratsch Polka by Johann Strauss II, the Pizzicato Polka by Josef Strauss and Johann Strauss II, Unter Donner und Blitz Polka by Johann Strauss II, The Blue Danube waltz by Johann Strauss II, and the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Sr.

“The year 2021 will also be a difficult one, at least its first part. We hope to go back to the concert hall as soon as possible. We need to be patient and have the wisdom to follow the recommendations of the specialists. I want to believe that the opening of the season in October will take place with an audience inside the concert hall,” Andrei Dimitriu, the director of George Enescu Philharmonic, said.

The concert can be seen on the George Enescu Philharmonic’s site, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

