Romania's George Enescu Festival could be canceled if Govt. doesn’t pay promised funds

The organizers of the George Enescu International Music Festival, Artexim, face a “highly delicate” situation and part of the events during the festival might be canceled after the Culture Ministry failed to disburse the financing approved for the event, News.ro reported.

The chairman of the commission for culture in the Chamber of Deputies, liberal Gigel Ştirbu, informed culture minister Valer Daniel Breaz of the situation. He explained that Artexim agreed with the Government, back in 2018, a total budget of RON 55 million (EUR 11.7 mln) for the event, out of which the Government would cover RON 39 million (EUR 8.3 mln). However, the Culture Ministry has so far approved disbursements worth RON 31.86 million (EUR 6.78 mln). Unless the remaining RON 7.14 million (EUR 1.5 mln) comes on time, the festival can’t take place, Stirbu argued.

Artexim can cover only RON 4.26 million (less than EUR 1 mln) from ticket sales, advertising, and donations. The currency’s weakening from RON 4.65 for EUR 1 last year to RON 4.88/EUR currently has added additional costs worth RON 2.8 million, Artrexim explained.

“This particularly delicate situation can lead to major problems in the organization of this year’s edition, Artexim being forced to cancel events and contracts due to lack of financing. The cancellation of the festival would have a major negative impact, all the more so since the festival agenda has already been communicated internally and externally,” Artexim explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)