Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 15:05
Culture

Romania’s George Enescu Competition names winners of violin, piano sections

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South Korean Yeon-Min Park (in opening photo) is the winner of the Piano Final of the 2020/2021 George Enescu Competition, held in Bucharest.

She was awarded the first prize following a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op. 30. She was accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by John Axelrod. She also received a Special Mention from the jury for the best interpretation of an Enescu sonata in the Semifinals.

Romanian Adela Liculescu came second, while Polish Marcin Wieczorek ranked third. Liculescu performed Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op. 23. Wieczorek performed Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op. 11.

The Piano Section Jury was presided by Cristina Ortiz and included Dana Borsan, Hyoung-Joon Chang, Philippe Dinkel, Peter Jablonski, Andrei Pisarev, Roland Pöntinen, Josu de Solaun, and Zhe Tang.

The value of the prizes in the Piano Section totals EUR 30,000. The first prize amounts to EUR 15,000, the second prize to EUR 10,000 and the third is worth EUR 5,000. 

In the Violin Section, Romanian Valentin Serban won the grand prize with a performance of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor Op. 47. He was accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Wilson Hermanto.

Jaewon Wee from South Korea came second, and the third prize went to Tassilo Probst from Germany. The second-place winner performed Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D major Op.77, while Probst performed Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major Op. 35.

.
Valentin Serban

The Violin Section Jury was presided by Dmitry Sitkovetsky and included Remus Azoitei, Koichiro Harada, Silvia Marcovici, Mihaela Martin, Igor Petrushevski, Eduard Schmieder, and Krzysztof Wegrzyn.

The value of the prizes in the Violin Section amounted to EUR 30,000. The first prize was worth EUR 15,000, the second prize EUR 10,000 and the third EUR 5,000. 

(Photos Andrei Gandac, courtesy of the George Enescu Competition)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 15:15
17 May 2021
Culture
Romania’s George Enescu Competition: South Korean Jaemin Han wins cello final
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 15:05
Culture

Romania’s George Enescu Competition names winners of violin, piano sections

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South Korean Yeon-Min Park (in opening photo) is the winner of the Piano Final of the 2020/2021 George Enescu Competition, held in Bucharest.

She was awarded the first prize following a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op. 30. She was accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by John Axelrod. She also received a Special Mention from the jury for the best interpretation of an Enescu sonata in the Semifinals.

Romanian Adela Liculescu came second, while Polish Marcin Wieczorek ranked third. Liculescu performed Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op. 23. Wieczorek performed Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op. 11.

The Piano Section Jury was presided by Cristina Ortiz and included Dana Borsan, Hyoung-Joon Chang, Philippe Dinkel, Peter Jablonski, Andrei Pisarev, Roland Pöntinen, Josu de Solaun, and Zhe Tang.

The value of the prizes in the Piano Section totals EUR 30,000. The first prize amounts to EUR 15,000, the second prize to EUR 10,000 and the third is worth EUR 5,000. 

In the Violin Section, Romanian Valentin Serban won the grand prize with a performance of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor Op. 47. He was accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Wilson Hermanto.

Jaewon Wee from South Korea came second, and the third prize went to Tassilo Probst from Germany. The second-place winner performed Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D major Op.77, while Probst performed Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major Op. 35.

.
Valentin Serban

The Violin Section Jury was presided by Dmitry Sitkovetsky and included Remus Azoitei, Koichiro Harada, Silvia Marcovici, Mihaela Martin, Igor Petrushevski, Eduard Schmieder, and Krzysztof Wegrzyn.

The value of the prizes in the Violin Section amounted to EUR 30,000. The first prize was worth EUR 15,000, the second prize EUR 10,000 and the third EUR 5,000. 

(Photos Andrei Gandac, courtesy of the George Enescu Competition)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 15:15
17 May 2021
Culture
Romania’s George Enescu Competition: South Korean Jaemin Han wins cello final
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars