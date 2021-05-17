Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 15:15
Culture

Romania’s George Enescu Competition: South Korean Jaemin Han wins cello final

17 May 2021
South Korean Jaemin Han won the top prize of the cello section of the 2020/2021 George Enescu International Competition. 

Sebastian Fritsch, from Germany, ranked second, while Romanian Ștefan Cazacu took the third spot.

Aged 15, Han is the youngest winner in the history of the Enescu Competition, the organizers said. He registered in the competition when he was 14. In the finals, he performed the Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major by Shostakovich, accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Nicolas Altstaedt.

The jury also offered a special prize to pianist Naoko Sonoda for her work as an accompanist in Sebastian Fritsch’s performance of George Enescu’s Cello Sonata No. 2.

The prizes of the cello section total EUR 30,000. The first prize of the George Enescu Competition amounts to EUR 15,000 and also offers the winner the chance to perform at one of the events organized as part of the George Enescu Festival, alongside top orchestras. The second prize amounts to EUR 10,000, and the third to EUR 5,000. 

David Geringas was the president of the cello jury, which included Myung-Wha Chung, Leonid Gorokhov, Alexandra Guțu, Frans Helmerson, Arto Noras, Jérôme Pernoo, Meehae Ryo, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, and Raphael Wallfisch.

The George Enescu Competition held its first stages last year online, because of the pandemic. The semifinals and finals are held in Bucharest, until May 23, with an audience. 

The program of the competition is available here.

(Photo: Andrei Gindac, courtesy of George Enescu Competition)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
