Romanian minister speaks of bringing coal-fired power units back online

After an emergency meeting with key players in the energy sector caused by the deep deficit in the electricity market after the shutdown of Unit 1 at the Cernavoda power plant on July 19, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced that “we are trying to extend the life of coal-fired power plants, at least until we have other groups to replace them, namely gas groups.”

This would be needed to secure the functioning of the power grid and also to keep the prices on the market as low as possible.

Burduja said that power generation units totaling 400-500MW had already been restarted. He mentioned the former coal and power complex Oltenia and similar units in Jiu Valley of the dismantled complex Hunedoara, as well as the thermal power plants operated by Elcen in Bucharest, News.ro reported.

“I spoke with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, I also spoke in command, that we are trying to extend the life of coal-fired power plants, at least until we have other groups to replace them, namely gas groups,” minister Burduja said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)