RO regulator wants energy companies to announce ownership changes in advance

The owners of companies licensed for the production, distribution or supply of electricity or heating, and for the distribution and supply of natural gas in Romania will have to announce one year in advance their plans of selling their business or reducing their stakes by more than 5%, under a bill drafted by local energy market regulator ANRE, currently published for public debate.

All companies that operate under licensing from ANRE are subjected to this measure, Economica.net reported.

ANRE drafted the bill shortly after two foreign utility groups, Italian group Enel and Czech group CEZ announced plans to sell all or part of their assets in Romania.

Under the bill drafted by ANRE, such moves should have been announced at least one year before being operated.

