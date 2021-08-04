Profile picture for user andreich
Business

NEPI Rockcastle teams up with Enel to install electric car charging stations in RO malls

08 April 2021
Enel X Romania, part of the Italian group Enel's advanced energy services division, joined forces with NEPI Rockcastle, the largest retail real estate investor in Romania, to install 25 charging stations for electric vehicles in twelve cities in Romania.

Enel X will install its fast-recharging stations in shopping centers owned by NEPI Rockcastle in Bucharest, Sibiu, Deva, Ramnicu Valcea, Targu-Mureș, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Timisoara, Buzau, Galati, Braila, Targu-Jiu and Satu Mare.

The route pinpointed by the twelve cities measures 1,000 kilometers and connects cities in the south, center, and west of the country. In this way, Enel X continues its plans to develop a network of recharging stations in Romania, encouraging customers' road mobility via electric vehicles.

"In Romania, we have an ambitious plan this year to expand the chain of charging stations and encourage sustainable transportation. We are already present from east to west, and we intend to connect the northern part of the country with the southern part. Now, through the network created by Enel X in Romania, any driver can cross the country from Timisoara to Constanta at the wheel of an electric vehicle without any concerns," said Mihai Mardale, Head of e-Mobility Enel X Romania.

(Photo courtesy of Enel)

[email protected]

