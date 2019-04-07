Events in Bucharest’s Carol Park mark ending of Romania-France Season

The end of the Romania-France Season, a broad project of public and cultural diplomacy, will be marked on July 14 with a series of events held in the capital’s Carol Park, Agerpres reported.

The events cover concerts, events for children and a fireworks performance of French company Groupe F. At the same time, the park will host culinary demonstrations and street art events.

The season, which kicked off in Paris in November 2018, hosted 450 projects in 160 cities in both countries.

“We wanted it to be a season of territories not of capitals,” France’s ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis explained.

The season took place under the motto “Forget the clichés” and brought Romanian artists to France and French ones to Romania. Romanian art was presented at the Louvre Museum or at the Pompidou Center, while French artists attended Romanian events such as the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) or the International Theater Festival in Sibiu (FITS).

(Photo: Ștefan Jurcă / Wikipedia)

[email protected]der.com